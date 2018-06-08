Filed Under:Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis
PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — The first trailer for the “Halloween” reboot has finally been released and it has fans anxious for October!

The action-filled trailer features Jamie Lee Curtis at the forefront. Curtis returns in her role as Laurie Strode who is seeking revenge against legendary horror movie murderer, Michael Myers.

The original was released in 1978 and the reboot follows the story 40 years after Myers’ murder-spree.

Laurie has had 40 years to plan her revenge, and when Myers escapes his holding facility, she just might get the showdown she’s been waiting for.

“Halloween” is set to release Oct. 19.

