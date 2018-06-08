By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Rumors about a potential Legally Blonde 3 have been circulating, and Reese Witherspoon finally confirmed the news today, in true Elle Woods fashion. Check out her Instagram post below!
Details about Legally Blonde 3 have not been released, but fans are hoping to see Elle Woods become president.
A potential threequel has been on Witherspoon’s mind for a while. During an interview with E! News in January 2017, she revealed that she is open to the idea.
“We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it,” she said. “I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”
