Filed Under:Elle Woods, Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Handout

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Rumors about a potential Legally Blonde 3 have been circulating, and Reese Witherspoon finally confirmed the news today, in true Elle Woods fashion. Check out her Instagram post below!

It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Details about Legally Blonde 3 have not been released, but fans are hoping to see Elle Woods become president.

A potential threequel has been on Witherspoon’s mind for a while. During an interview with E! News in January 2017, she revealed that she is open to the idea.

“We’ve thought about it. I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it,” she said. “I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

Who’s excited for Legally Blonde 3? Sound off in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live