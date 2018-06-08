PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — After announcing their rekindled relationship in December, Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have revealed they’re expecting a baby girl.

Both Duff and Koma shared the exciting news to Instagram with a photo of the couple that shows off Duff’s baby bump. Duff and Koma also dated in the past.

This will be Duff’s second child. Her son Luca was born in in 2012 during her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

This announcement also follows the birth of Haylie Duff’s daughter, Lulu Gray Rosenberg, born on Thursday.