David and Victoria Beckham take their seats in St George's Chapel before the royal wedding. (credit: DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Divorce rumors have been circulating around David and Victoria Beckham.

The couple married in 1999 and has been together ever since. One of Victoria’s reps told Entertainment Tonight these rumors couldn’t be further from the truth.

The Beckhams were recently seen together at the royal wedding last month. The couple announced on Instagram on Thursday that they’re donating their exquisite royal wedding outfits to “The We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to raise money for the families and victims affected by last year’s Manchester bombing. The outfits will be auctioned off by raffles and all donations made will go to the foundation.

The Beckhams have four children: 19-year-old Brooklyn, 15-year-old Romeo, 13-year-old Cruz, and 6-year-old Harper.