PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Shawn Mendes tagged along in James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke on CBS’ “The Late, Late Show” this week.

Besides singing along to a few of Mendes’ hits like “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” and “Treat You Better,” Mendes revealed his love for Harry Potter.

Mendes admitted to having a book where he’s written all of the spells down. He mostly loves “the magic” of the stories, and “the wands and the little weird candies that make you turn into a lion stuff,” according to E! News.

With each of his comments, he slowly transformed into characters from the series. He also admitted he was “really, really star-struck” upon meeting Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.