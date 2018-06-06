Kim Kardashian attends the E!Channel Brand Evolution event in Paddington on September 18, 2012 in Sydney, Australia. (Credit: Lisa Maree/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Kim Kardashian revealed her discontent with husband Kanye West’s recent comments about slavery.

In a recent appearance on TMZ, West made a controversial comment that “slavery was a choice,” which received a lot of backlash from fans and media alike. This comment is also featured in his new track, “Wouldn’t Leave.”

Kim told Entertainment Tonight, “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That’s not stuff we put on social media. I’m not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments.”

Kanye West released his latest album “Ye” last Friday.