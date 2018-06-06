Pete Davidson, left, and Ariana Grande. (credit: Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CW PHILLY) — Pop star Ariana Grande and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson have officially confirmed their relationship, according to Us Weekly. Not only are they not hiding their new relationship, they’re flaunting it.

Earlier this week, Davidson left a cheeky comment on one of Grande’s Instagram photos that has garnered over 17,000 likes on the photo.

Davidson also revealed two Grande-inspired tattoos, including one of her “Dangerous Woman” bunny ears and another of her initials.

The couple made their relationship public only shortly after Grande’s very public split from rapper Mac Miller.

