PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Jada Pinkett Smith’s delves into her and Will Smith’s parenting style on her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The star couple’s children — 19-year-old Jaden and 17-year-old Willow — opened up about what it was like being raised in the limelight.

Willow revealed that her rise to fame with her hit song, “Whip My Hair,” was one of the worst experiences of her childhood. According to Entertainment Tonight, Willow was only 10 when her song was released, and she felt her stardom affected the motives of the adults around her.

“Just that the values of the people around me should have been the opposite. You and daddy should have been like, ‘OK, we value her musical growth and knowledge more than her popularity,'” said Willow.

Jaden admitted his experience with his movie, “The Karate Kid,” was similar to Willow’s.

Jada started to get emotional while talking to her children.

“You know what? I think parents have to give themselves much more forgiveness,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “When you become a parent, you have these huge ideals, even for yourself, because we all are coming into parenting with our own childhood traumas. And you’re hoping you can fix all that through your own rearing of your children, and you can’t. Your kids are gonna have their burdens. And even though I see how it might have hurt you, it’s what I knew.”