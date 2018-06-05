By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In May, Allison Closs of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania brought an interesting date to Carlisle High School’s prom: a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito. She seemed to have a lot of fun with her date, even dressing the cardboard DeVito up in boas and sunglasses. Closs documented the unforgettable night on Instagram.

A night I’ll never forget 💙 A post shared by Allison Closs (@alicloss1) on May 12, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

Less than a month later, DeVito returned the favor.

His It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star, Rob McElhenney, posted on Instagram with an important message for Closs.

“Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s…” McElhenney captioned the post.

Closs was “shooketh” by the gesture and took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

I AM SHOOKETH https://t.co/MFGkYb8itS — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny !! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

