Starting on July 10, THE 100 will air Tuesday nights at 8 PM. The season finale of THE 100 will air on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 PM.



A new CW series, THE OUTPOST, will premiere on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 PM. An encore of the premiere will air one-time-only on Wednesday, July 11 from 8-9 PM.

Another new series, BURDEN OF TRUTH, will premiere on Wednesday, July 25 at 8 PM. An encore of the premiere will air one-time-only on Thursday, July 26 from 8-9 PM.

Repeat episodes of SUPERNATURAL and BLACK LIGHTNING will air on Thursday, July 12 at 8 & 9 PM respectively.



The series finale of THE ORIGINALS will air on Wednesday, August 1 at 9 PM. Effective August 23, repeats of THE ORIGINALS will Thursday nights at 9 PM.



Effective August 8, repeats of SUPERGIRL will air Wednesdays at 9 PM.



Beginning on August 14, repeats of THE FLASH will air Tuesdays at 8 PM.

Stay tuned for programming for July 3 from 8-10 PM and July 18 from 8-9 PM.

Please see below for a summer schedule recap.



