BURDEN OF TRUTH will premiere on Wednesday, July 25 at 8 PM. THE OUTPOST will premiere on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 PM.
Filed Under:Burden of Truth, Summer Premiere Dates, The Outpost, TV Schedule
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ fotostorm

Starting on July 10, THE 100 will air Tuesday nights at 8 PM. The season finale of THE 100 will air on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 PM.

A new CW series, THE OUTPOST, will premiere on Tuesday, July 10 at 9 PM. An encore of the premiere will air one-time-only on Wednesday, July 11 from 8-9 PM.

29425969 1984054115247180 2876690015922946048 o Summer Premiere Dates & Schedule Updates

Photo Credit: The CW

Another new series, BURDEN OF TRUTHwill premiere on Wednesday, July 25 at 8 PM. An encore of the premiere will air one-time-only on Thursday, July 26 from 8-9 PM.

image5 Summer Premiere Dates & Schedule Updates

Photo Credit: The CW

Repeat episodes of SUPERNATURAL and BLACK LIGHTNING will air on Thursday, July 12 at 8 & 9 PM respectively.

The series finale of THE ORIGINALS will air on Wednesday, August 1 at 9 PM. Effective August 23, repeats of THE ORIGINALS will Thursday nights at 9 PM.

Effective August 8, repeats of SUPERGIRL will air Wednesdays at 9 PM.

Beginning on August 14, repeats of THE FLASH will air Tuesdays at 8 PM.

Stay tuned for programming for July 3 from 8-10 PM and July 18 from 8-9 PM.

Please see below for a summer schedule recap.


TUESDAYS (Starting July 10)

8-9 PM- THE 100
9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST


WEDNESDAY, JULY 11

8-9 PM- THE OUTPOST (R)
9-10 PM- THE ORIGINALS

THURSDAY, JULY 12

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (R)
9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (R)


WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

8-9 PM- TBA
9-10 PM- THE ORIGINALS

WEDNESDAYS (Starting July 25)

8-9 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH
9-10 PM- THE ORIGINALS

THURSDAY, JULY 26

8-9 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH (R)
9-10 PM- BLACK LIGHTNING (R)

WEDNESDAYS (Starting August 8)

8-9 PM- BURDEN OF TRUTH
9-10 PM- SUPERGIRL (R)

TUESDAYS (Starting August 14)

8-9 PM- THE FLASH (R)
9-10 PM- THE OUTPOST

THURSDAYS (Starting August 23)

8-9 PM- SUPERNATURAL (R)
9-10 PM- THE ORIGINALS (R)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live