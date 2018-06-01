By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — During London’s Heroes & Villains Fan Fest, Arrow’s Stephen Amell was asked if an Arrow/ Supernatural crossover would ever happen. Aisha Tyler, who was moderating the panel, said the shows were too different to create a coherent crossover. Amell, on the other hand, thinks a crossover is an absolute possibility.

“I mean, the reason that we do crossovers on Arrow is because Greg Berlanti [Arrow executive producer], when he was growing up, loved to see characters from one show show up on another show. So I would love the opportunity to work with Jared and Jensen,” Amell said.



However, Amell acknowledged that it wouldn’t be easy for the two very different shows to tell one logical story.

“I don’t know how it would look. I really don’t. But I would love to do it, because ultimately we make the show – my show, their show – we make it for you guys. We make it so people can enjoy it,” Amell said.

He also teased fans with a picture of Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles on Twitter a couple of weeks ago. Check out his post below!

It’s the crossover we deserve. pic.twitter.com/idltMQa4bO — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) May 18, 2018

Some fans even suggested catchy crossover names!

Superarrow — Laith Tashtush (@LaithTashtush) May 18, 2018

As of now, a crossover is not in the works, but Amell is hopeful.

“Maybe, you know, one of these days Greg Berlanti will be sitting in a room with the head honcho of Supernatural and they’ll just go, ‘Eh, why not?’,” he said.

Would you like to see an Arrow/ Supernatural crossover happen? Sound off in the comments!

Arrow will return Monday nights this fall at 9 p.m., and Supernatural will return Thursdays at 8 p.m.