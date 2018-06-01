By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Graduating high school and college are huge milestones. If you are having trouble choosing the perfect gift for your favorite grad, look no further. We’ve scoured the internet to find unique gifts that are sure to impress. Shop below!

(1) Homesick Candles

Whether your grad is in a dorm room miles away from home or starting a new job in an unfamiliar place, a state-themed candle can help cure homesickness.

Click here to shop

(2) Scratch Map

Graduation is the perfect excuse to travel. Inspire your grad to see the world with a scratch off map!

Click here to shop

(3) Champagne Cupcake Baking Kit

Champagne. Cupcake. Enough said.

Click here to shop

(4) Sky’s The Limit Airplane Paperweight

This Sky’s The Limit Airplane Paperweight will remind your grad to keep his/her eye on the prize.

Click here to shop

(5) Embroidered College Pillows

Help your grad celebrate the years ahead or remember the good old days with a college keepsake he/she can keep forever.

Click here to shop

What do you think of these graduation gifts? Drop a comment below!