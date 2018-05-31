PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Get excited, “Top Gun” fans! Tom Cruise shared a photo of himself in a familiar flight suit with the equally familiar words “feel the need” written across the picture on Thursday. The photo was accompanied by the caption “#Day1.”

Two weeks after “Top Gun Day,” Cruise’s photo has created a stir among fans. This confirms that filming of the sequel titled “Top Gun: Maverick” has begun.

Not much of the sequel’s plot is known, but according to an interview with director Joe Kosinski with Coming Soon in late 2017, he said the story will be a little different from the original.

“I certainly want to recreate the experience of that movie, which gives you a front-seat into the world of Naval aviation and what it’s like to be in a fighter jet,” he told Coming Soon. “The approach is going to be appropriate for the times we live in.”

Fans have been anxious for a while now, especially since producer Jerry Bruckheimer also tweeted a photo of himself with Cruise in early 2016 with the caption, “Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

“Top Gun: Maverick” is set to release July 2019.