PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Bella Hadid disclosed some of her insecurities in a recent interview with InStyle. The supermodel recalls being bullied for her facial features as a child, but when it comes to making changes to her face, she isn’t interested.

Hadid mentioned people online often comment on her appearance, making claims that she’s had plastic surgery, like lip fillers.

“You know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling,” she told InStyle. “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

Though she’s learned to tune out hateful comments, Hadid turned the focus of the conversation towards her sympathy for the “haters.”

She told InStyle, “I want to write them, ‘If you’re going through something, I want to be there for you.’ There’s obviously something deeper going on. I know it’s not about me personally.”