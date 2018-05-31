By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 17, and if you want to buy your dad a unique gift, not a stereotypical tie or tool set, we have you covered. Shop below!

(1) Leather Wallet/ Phone Case

Does your dad have an iPhone? If so, he’ll love Twelve South’s leather iPhone case, which also serves as a wallet.

Click here to shop.

(2) Beer Cap Map USA

Is your dad a beer lover? Help him show off his favorite bottle caps, from all over the country, with a wooden beer cap map.

Click here to shop.

(3) Dark Chocolate Bourbon Bears

Buying your dad a nice bottle of alcohol is so last year. This year, give him the treat of Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Bourbon Gummy Bears!

Click here to shop.

(4) Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Your dad can listen to his favorite tunes this summer right in the pool with the UE Roll 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker.

Click here to shop.

(5) Fossil Smartwatch

Priced at $275, the Fossil Gen 3 Smartwatch might be a little more than you want to spend, but if your dad is a tech guy, he will love this watch!

Click here to shop.

What do you think of these gift ideas? Sound off in the comments!