HANOVER, N.H. (CW PHILLY) — A Dartmouth College professor has recently focused an entire semester around the economics of the fictional kingdom of Wakanda from “Black Panther.”

Donald Steinberg, a former deputy administrator at the United States Agency for International Development, thought Wakanda offered the perfect example of civilization for his global development class.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the global development course titled “The Challenge of Global Poverty: Why It Matters, What We Can Do About It” spent most of its spring semester mapping out and analyzing Wakanda’s foreign policies.

Steinberg was moved after seeing “Black Panther,” especially King T’Challa’s final speech about helping to mend surrounding nations with Wakanda’s new fortune. Steinberg previously helped in writing former President Barack Obama’s 2013 State of the Union address, in which he addressed ending extreme poverty.

The global development class has reportedly written a 120-page report imagining how King T’Challa might aid the surrounding nations with Wakanda’s resources and technological advancements. The research has already been requested by Brookings Institution, the Ford Foundation and the National Youth Foundation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.