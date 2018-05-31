PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Actress Busy Philipps is sharing a powerful message to viewers, as well as to her younger self.

According to E! News, the actress recently partnered with the Child Mind Institute’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign. Philipps recorded and shared a video in which she describes growing up with anxiety that often kept her awake at night as a child.

“You are not alone,” she said in the video.

She encourages people to be open about their mental health.

“I realized there was nothing wrong with me,” she said in the video. “Once I was able to start talking about it, it relieved a lot of the anxiety.”

E! News reports that Philipps describes that it’s OK to seek help and it’s normal to take medication to help alleviate anxiety.

“I would’ve liked to tell my younger self not to be embarrassed or ashamed, and to open up and to talk about what’s happening.”