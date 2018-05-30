TV personality Sara Gilbert arrives at the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on April 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Sara Gilbert of CBS’ “The Talk” took to Twitter to express her thoughts on Rosanne Barr’s recent comments.

ABC officially announced the cancellation of “Rosanne” hours after a controversial tweet from Barr. The tweet alluded to former President Barack Obama’s White House adviser Valerie Jarrett, saying, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Barr deleted the tweet after immediate backlash and followed with apologetic tweets.

Gilbert, who played Darlene Conner on the show, expressed her dismay over Barr’s comment.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert tweeted.

Gilbert was not only a cast member of the show, but was also an executive producer.

She added, “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

The show had just been rebooted this spring, 21 years after the show’s initial finale, according to Entertainment Tonight.