PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Jamie Foxx is reportedly confirmed to star as the title character in the anti-hero movie “Spawn” as creator Todd McFarlane will make his directorial debut on the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McFarlane met with Foxx a few years ago to discuss the project. Foxx was more than eager to take on the role.

“He was taken aback when I told him with the enthusiasm of a young child that more than anything I wanted to put my name in the hat to embody his beloved character SPAWN,” Foxx told The Hollywood Reporter.

McFarlane expressed his excitement in a statement.

“To now have an Academy Award winning actor like Jamie Foxx, along with the dedication of Blumhouse Productions will not only make my directing job that much easier, but more importantly, will bring a level of quality and star power that most first time directors could only foolishly dream of,” McFarlane told The Hollywood Reporter.

Producer Jason Blum said Blumhouse was happy to welcome Foxx to the production.

“He is an incredible actor and a huge fan of the Spawn Universe that Todd McFarlane created,” Blum said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “With the depth of talent Jamie can commit to the role and Todd at the helm bringing the world of Spawn to life, we could not be more excited for this film.”

This isn’t Foxx’s first “super” role, as he starred as super-villain Electro in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014.