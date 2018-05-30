Filed Under:James Packer, mariah carey
Singer Mariah Carey arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Mariah Carey has reportedly sold her 35-carat diamond engagement ring for a hefty price.

Originally valued at $10 million, the ring was from her ex-fiance, James Packer. Carey sold the ring two years after the couple called off the engagement.

According to E! News, one of Carey’s business managers sold the ring to a Los Angeles-based jeweler for $2.1 million.

The couple got together in 2015 and were engaged by January 2016. But nine months later, the couple reportedly split up while on vacation in Greece, according to US Weekly.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live