Singer Mariah Carey arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW PHILLY) — Mariah Carey has reportedly sold her 35-carat diamond engagement ring for a hefty price.

Originally valued at $10 million, the ring was from her ex-fiance, James Packer. Carey sold the ring two years after the couple called off the engagement.

According to E! News, one of Carey’s business managers sold the ring to a Los Angeles-based jeweler for $2.1 million.

The couple got together in 2015 and were engaged by January 2016. But nine months later, the couple reportedly split up while on vacation in Greece, according to US Weekly.