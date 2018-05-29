NAPA, Calif. (CW Philly) — Snoop Dogg paid homage to his hit “Gin and Juice” by breaking the Guinness world record for mixing the world’s biggest cocktail.

The record was broken on the second day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival on May 26, according to The Mercury News. Snoop received help from fellow hip-hop legend Warren G and “Top Chef.”

Besides breaking this record, Snoop Dogg also performed at the festival.

An official from the Guinness organization was there to present the certification.

“The largest paradise cocktail was created by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, Michael Voltaggio, Kim Kaechele and Kendall Coleman (All USA) in Napa, California, USA on 26 May 2018,” the certificate read, according to The Mercury News.

At just over 5 feet tall and 3 feet wide, this record-breaking drink consisted of 145 gallons and required 180 bottles of Hendricks gin, plus juice donated by Whole Foods.