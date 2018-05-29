Lili Reinhart departs the Carlyle Hotel to attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CW Philly) – Lili Reinhart of the CW’s “Riverdale” recently took to Instagram to address circling pregnancy rumors.

According to Entertainment Tonight, after an “unflattering” photo of Reinhart was posted to Twitter that caused body-shaming rumors, the actress wrote on her Instagram story, saying, “Nope not pregnant. This is just my body.”

Reinhart captured the larger issue when she wrote, “My body is something that I will NEVER apologize for. My body will constantly go through change. And so will yours. And that’s fine. So let’s not put so much time and effort into caring about a stranger’s figure.”

Reinhart plays opposite Cole Sprouse, who recently came out as a couple off camera as well.