Salazar’s shoulder was shattered and her mandible and several ribs were fractured after she was shot “from the neck down to her thigh.”
According to the GoFundMe page set up by her aunt, Salazar will require several surgeries. Initially, she was sent into emergency surgery and was in the intensive care unit. The GoFundMe has raised over $21,000 of their $60,000 goal in nine days.
Santa Fe High School resumed classes Tuesday, just 11 days after the deadly shooting.
SANTE FE, Texas (CW PHILLY) – A little over a week after the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Justin Timberlake paid a visit to a recovering survivor in the hospital.
Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar, who is awaiting shoulder replacement surgery and has to have her jaw wired for six weeks, at a Houston hospital, E! News reports. Timberlake is in Houston for his “Man of the Woods” tour.