SANTE FE, Texas (CW PHILLY) – A little over a week after the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, Justin Timberlake paid a visit to a recovering survivor in the hospital.

Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar, who is awaiting shoulder replacement surgery and has to have her jaw wired for six weeks, at a Houston hospital, E! News reports. Timberlake is in Houston for his “Man of the Woods” tour.