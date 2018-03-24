Actor Stephen Amell speaks onstage during the CW Superheroes panel at Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Mark your calendars: Wizard World Comic Con is coming to Philadelphia May 17-20 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Arrow’s Steven Amell, Captain America’s Sebastian Stan, and Dave Bautista from Guardians of the Galaxy, just to name a few celebrity guests!

In addition to celebrity meet and greets, there will be gaming, Q&A sessions with the celebs, and movie screenings. Oh, and if you plan on dressing up as your favorite character, be sure to enter the Wizard World Costume Contest, which takes place on Saturday night!

The hours of operation vary daily; see below.

Thursday, May 17 – 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday, May 18 – 12:00pm – 7:00pm

Saturday, May 19 – 10:00am – 7:00pm

Sunday, May 20 – 10:00am – 4:00pm

Click here to buy your tickets to Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia!