Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Lilly Roadstones

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s hard to believe, but spring is here! It’s time to swap our sweaters for sundresses, but before you dig out your spring clothes, we thought we’d help make sure you’re on trend. Shop the most popular spring fashion trends below!

LAVENDER

lavender Shop Spring Fashion

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Szabolcs Kiss / EyeEm

Lavender is the hot color this spring. Retailers are stocking up on their lavender inventory, both in clothes and accessories.

 

RUFFLES

ruffles Shop Spring Fashion

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ japatino

Ruffles are in! Whether you want to go full-out and rock a head-to-toe ruffle dress or opt to wear a basic top with a simple ruffle sleeve, you’ll look fashion-forward.

 

SEQUINS

sequins Shop Spring Fashion

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Natalie Prinz/ EyeEm

Shimmer in sequins this spring! From teal, to red, to black, sequins in every color are in!

What do you think of these trends? Sound off in the comments!

