Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Lilly Roadstones
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s hard to believe, but spring is here! It’s time to swap our sweaters for sundresses, but before you dig out your spring clothes, we thought we’d help make sure you’re on trend. Shop the most popular spring fashion trends below!
LAVENDER
Lavender is the hot color this spring. Retailers are stocking up on their lavender inventory, both in clothes and accessories.
- $17.90- Cami Trapeze Dress
- $18.00- Dorothy Lavender Earrings
- $79.95- Mid Rise True Skinny Ankle Jeans in Color
RUFFLES
Ruffles are in! Whether you want to go full-out and rock a head-to-toe ruffle dress or opt to wear a basic top with a simple ruffle sleeve, you’ll look fashion-forward.
- $24.99- Women’s Ruffle Sleeve Dress – Universal Thread™
- $34.00- Ryleigh Ruffle Smocked Back Linen Top
- $65.00- Dressed to Frill Ruffled Sleeveless Dress
SEQUINS
Shimmer in sequins this spring! From teal, to red, to black, sequins in every color are in!
- $34.90- Open-Front Sequin Jacket
- $45.00- Black Open Back Sequin Crop Top
- $76.80- Sequin Cold Shoulder Sheath Dress
What do you think of these trends? Sound off in the comments!