Filed Under:Arrow, Dc Comics, Hot Topic, riverdale, Supernatural, The Flash
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Burak Karademir

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Do you ever wish you could suit up like the Green Arrow and go fight crime? Now you can… sort of!

Hot Topic has an entire pop culture collection of clothing, which includes Arrow, Riverdale, and Supernatural merchandise! So, you can rock a green hooded jacket, but be warned, it won’t turn you into a crime-fighting hero. Shop below! 

ARROW

arrow Shop Arrow, Riverdale, And Supernatural Merchandise

Photo Credit: The CW

RIVERDALE

riverdale Shop Arrow, Riverdale, And Supernatural Merchandise

Photo Credit: The CW

SUPERNATURAL

supernatural Shop Arrow, Riverdale, And Supernatural Merchandise

Photo Credit: The CW

Who’s excited to shop? Let us know in the comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live