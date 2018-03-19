Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Artur Debat

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — March has been a snowy month in Philadelphia, but spring is almost in the air! Get ready for longer days, warmer weather, and beautiful blooms. If you really want to get in the spring spirit, try making home decorations. Check out some fun and easy springtime crafts below!

Pine Cone Zinnia Flowers

MATERIALS:

Pine cones

Acrylic paint

Medium/ large paint brush

Optional: craft cutters

STEPS:

Decide if you would like to leave the tops of your pine cones or if you would like to cut them with craft cutters (either way works). Start painting. You can paint your pine cone white first and let it dry before applying brighter colors.

Courtesy of A Fanciful Twist

DIY Floral Letter

MATERIALS:

Flowers

Hot glue gun

Scissors

Sharpie

Sheet of cardboard

STEPS:

Start by finding a variety of flowers in different sizes. Pluck the flowers off their stems, remove all the leaves, and clip off extra wires. Draw or trace a letter onto a piece of cardboard, and cut it out. OR you could purchase letters already to go at a craft store. Place flowers and begin gluing. TIP: place larger flowers first, then fill in the rest of the space with smaller ones. Decide where to put your project. (I.E. place inside a gold frame)

Courtesy of The Mrs & Momma Bird

Painted Daisy Mason Jars

MATERIALS:

Mason jars

Acrylic paint

80 grit sandpaper

Gloss enamel craft paint

2 small paint brushes

Clear finish spray in matte

STEPS:

Apply three coats of acrylic paint in matte finish. Dry jars overnight. Then, distress them with 80 grit sandpaper. To paint the daisy petals, use a gloss enamel craft paint and a small brush. For each petal, start brush on the outside edge and pull back to the center. Each daisy has six petals. For the centers, use a high gloss paint and a small pointed brush. Dip the brush in the paint and then dot the centers of the petals. Once dry, give them a coat of clear spray finish in matte.

Courtesy of Mason Jar Crafts

