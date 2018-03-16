Filed Under:Beauty Hacks, DIY, Julianne Hough, Turmeric
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil/ Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — So long, whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, and strips. Julianne Hough revealed the secret behind her dazzling smile, and believe it or not, the unexpected ingredient is probably in your kitchen pantry.

Hough told E! News that she uses turmeric to whiten her teeth. That’s right, the food seasoning.

turmeric Julianne Hough Uses A Spice To Whiten Her Teeth

TURMERIC/ Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Westend61

“You’d think it would be the opposite and it’d stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter,” Hough said. 

If you’re feeling skeptical, Hough added some words of encouragement.

“Turmeric is the bomb. Y’all should try it,” she said.

Will you be trying this hack? Let us know in the comments!

