Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Dia Dipasupil/ Staff

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — So long, whitening toothpaste, mouthwash, and strips. Julianne Hough revealed the secret behind her dazzling smile, and believe it or not, the unexpected ingredient is probably in your kitchen pantry.

Hough told E! News that she uses turmeric to whiten her teeth. That’s right, the food seasoning.

“You’d think it would be the opposite and it’d stain your teeth, but it actually makes them whiter,” Hough said.

If you’re feeling skeptical, Hough added some words of encouragement.

“Turmeric is the bomb. Y’all should try it,” she said.

