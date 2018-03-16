Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Brad Barket/ Stringer

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — It’s 2018, and Elton John is still standing. On Thursday, John announced that two new albums, Revamp and Restoration, will be released on April 6.

The songs of Elton John and Bernie Taupin reimagined by the biggest superstar artists. #EltonREVAMP, the new album, will be released April 6th! pic.twitter.com/5DlyDOaToJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2018

Both albums include John’s hits, completely re-imagined. However, they are different genres.

“We have two completely different albums; Revamp being the pop one and Restoration being the country one. God, we have so many great artists doing our songs, it’s quite incredible,” John said.

Pop sensations including Alessia Cara, Mary J. Blige, and Ed Sheeran can be heard on Revamp. While Restoration features notable country artists including Dolly Parton, Maren Morris, and Miranda Lambert.

John explained how he and his songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, turned their dream of creating two new albums into a reality.

“Restoration was Bernie’s project… Revamp was more my project,” John said. “He [Taupin] came up with an astonishing list of country performers both new and legendary,” John continued.

John and Taupin are grateful for the artists who made Restoration and Revamp possible, and they’re looking forward to the big release date.

“It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it…We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity,” John said.



Fans will have to wait until April to purchase the albums, but the tracklists are available now. Check out the songs below!

Revamp Tracklist:

1. “Bennie and the Jets” – Elton John, Pink and Logic

2. “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” – Coldplay

3. “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara

4. “Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran

5. “Tiny Dancer” – Florence and the Machine

6. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – Mumford and Sons

7. “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” – Mary J. Blige

8. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Q Tip and Demi Lovato

9. “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – The Killers

10. “Daniel” – Sam Smith

11. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – Miley Cyrus

12. “Your Song” – Lady Gaga

13. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration Tracklist:

1. “Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

2. “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

3. “Sacrifice” – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. “Take Me to the Pilot” – Brothers Osborne

5. “My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

6. “I Want Love” – Chris Stapleton

7. “Honky Cat” – Lee Ann Womack

8. “Roy Rogers” – Kacey Musgraves

9. “Please” – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. “The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

11. “Sad Songs (Say So Much) ” – Dierks Bentley

12. “This Train Don’t Stop” – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. “Border Song” – Willie Nelson

If you’re craving more of John’s classics, don’t forget to tune in to CBS3 on April 10 at 9 p.m. for Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute. Watch as huge names in the music industry including Miley Cyrus, Kesha, and Sam Smith, play tribute to the legend.

Who’s excited to listen to Revamp and Restoration and to watch the exclusive “I’m Still Standing” special? Sound off in the comments!