Filed Under:2018 Trends, Fashion, Faux Fur Jackets, Features, Poll, What's Trending
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ David M. Benett/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Trend Alert: colorful faux fur jackets are in! We’ve seen celebs rock faux fur in all different colors of the rainbow. From royal blue to mustard yellow, you name it, the stars are wearing it. If you want to get in on the trend, shop below!

We want to hear from you! Are you a fan of faux fur jackets?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live