Photo Credit: Getty Images/ David M. Benett/ Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Trend Alert: colorful faux fur jackets are in! We’ve seen celebs rock faux fur in all different colors of the rainbow. From royal blue to mustard yellow, you name it, the stars are wearing it. If you want to get in on the trend, shop below!
- Blush Faux Fur Longline Coat- $41.93
- Women’s Faux Fur Coat – Mossimo™ Red- $49.99
- Light Blue Collarless Faux Fur Coat- $68.00
- ASOS Miss Selfridge Petite Faux Fur Coat- $147.00
