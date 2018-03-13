By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Hey, soap opera fans — a 90s classic is getting a reboot! Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, the original stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 have reunited for a new series, loosely based on the original show.

On March 10, Spelling shared the news with her Instagram followers. Check out her post below!

Details about the reboot have not been announced, but People reported that the show will be on CBS. Additionally, Spelling and Garth will be “playing exaggerated version of themselves.”

Since the original series ended in 2000, multiple spin-offs have aired such as Melrose Place, Models, Inc., and The CW’s 90210, which ended in 2013.

Who’s excited for the new Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot? Sound off in the comments!