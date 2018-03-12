Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Victoria Jones - PA Images/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Accio, wizards! Have you always wanted to get an in-depth look at the magical world of Harry Potter? If so, you’re in luck. A BBC documentary, Harry Potter: A History of Magic, is coming to The CW!

The special is based on the British Library’s exhibition Harry Potter: A History of Magic, which was open from October 2017 through February 2018. According to Pottermore, you’ll have the opportunity to look at “all sorts of weird and wonderful items.”

Some of these items include artifacts from J.K Rowling’s archives, textbooks, and ancient scrolls. Additionally, the documentary explores real people, outside of the Harry Potter world, who believe in or practice magic today.

Assistant producer Alice Rhodes thought it was important to include real world perspectives. So, when she heard about a wandmaker, it was almost too good to be true.

“An email popped up in my inbox that said, ‘I know an 83-year-old wandmaker, would you like to speak to him?’ I thought, ‘That sounds amazing!’ So we spoke to him, and his warmth and his real love for what he did – and the tree spirits! – bowled us over,” Rhodes said.

Harry Potter: A History of Magic will air on Wednesday, April 11 at 8 p.m. Will you be watching? Sound off in the comments! Oh, and muggles, you can tune in, too.