Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — During Wednesday’s episode of Riverdale, Cheryl Blossom divulged a major revelation to her friend Toni Topaz. Warning: spoilers to follow!

Apparently, Cheryl used to be in love with a friend of hers named Heather. As if that confession wasn’t enough, something even more dramatic happened. As the episode continued, an undeniable connection between Cheryl and Toni began to ~blossom.~

Entertainment Weekly had the chance to speak with Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni in the show, about the episode and what viewers can expect as the season progresses.

First and foremost, EW was curious to know what it was like for Morgan, as an actress, to be involved in “Cheryl’s journey for acceptance.”

“It’s so important, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this [storyline] and their parents shutting them down for loving who they love. I’ve said before, you can fall in love with people regardless of their gender, and I love being able to show that,” Morgan explained.

Then, of course, EW had to ask what’s to come for Toni, hinting at her and Cheryl’s evolving relationship.

“I think you’re going to see that relationships will blossom for Toni. You’re going to see her more with all the characters and you’re going to see her more with the female characters as well, which I think is really cool… But you’re going to definitely see a relationship flourish with her and another character,” Morgan teased.

Riverdale airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.