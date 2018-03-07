By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — At the end of her Pretty Little Liars career, Lucy Hale intended to take a break from television. However, after reading the script for Life Sentence, Hale had a change of heart.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hale explained what it was like to leave the Pretty Little Liars world and venture to something new.

“My whole plan was to take some time off and be a human for a little bit,” Hale said. “When you’re on a show for eight years, you get typecast, so a lot of the stuff that was coming my way was tonally the same [as Pretty Little Liars]. I didn’t want to do another show like that…I read [Life Sentence], and it was a no-brainer.”

Hale elaborated on why the decision to star in the new CW series was so clear-cut.

“I loved the whole idea of taking the story that we’ve all heard of someone living like they’re dying and turning it on its head and giving this girl a second chance at life,” Hale explained. “To me, it was really interesting that a 23-year-old almost has to be reborn and figure out who she is.”

Since Life Sentence is so different from Pretty Little Liars, Hale certainly felt pressure to perform. However, with the premiere just hours away, she’s excited for viewers to see the finished product.

“Oh my god, you have no idea. It’s horrifying yet so exciting at the same time. Pretty Little Liars was such a huge thing in my life, and I will always carry that wherever I go, but at the same time, that chapter is closed, and it’s really exciting to open a new book and create whatever world I want to,” Hale said.

Check out her tweet below!

TODAY. So proud of these people (& @Na_Dej / @RileySmith ) for what we’ve created. Thanks everyone for the support and for putting up with all my posts about it. This is a show about love and I definitely put my heart into it. I hope you love it ❤️ #LifeSentence pic.twitter.com/v9vy5pXDCN — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) March 7, 2018

Life Sentence premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.