Filed Under:2018 Oscars, 90th Academy Awards, jennifer garner
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Matthew Simmons/ Stringer

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) By now, you have probably seen the viral meme of Jennifer Garner from the 2018 Oscars. In the video, Garner is in the middle of clapping, when she suddenly stops and a puzzled look comes over her face. Everybody was dying to know “what did Jennifer Garner realize in that moment?” 

Twitter users were quick to speculate.

Unfortunately, Garner could not identify what the realization was, but she jokingly chimed in with some possibilities via her Instagram story. Check out Garner’s guesses below!

First Theory: “Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?” 

Second Theory: “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?”

Third Theory: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

If you haven’t seen it already, or you need another laugh, check out Garner’s big realization below!

What do you think Garner realized? Sound off in the comments!

