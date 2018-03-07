Photo Credit: Getty Images/ ROBYN BECK/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — From violet to metallic, the stars pulled out all the stops on the 90th Academy Award Red Carpet. Sometimes, stars strive for timeless and simple looks, but this year was all about being bold. Check out some of the best dressed stars below!

Armie Hammer

Gal Gadot

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lawrence

Nicole Kidman

Sandra Bullock

Are we missing a must-see look? Who made your best-dressed list? Sound off in the comments!