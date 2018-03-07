Photo Credit: Getty Images/ ROBYN BECK/ Contributor
By Dani Nick
Philadelphia (CW Philly) — From violet to metallic, the stars pulled out all the stops on the 90th Academy Award Red Carpet. Sometimes, stars strive for timeless and simple looks, but this year was all about being bold. Check out some of the best dressed stars below!
Armie Hammer
Gal Gadot
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lawrence
Nicole Kidman
Sandra Bullock
Are we missing a must-see look? Who made your best-dressed list? Sound off in the comments!