Filed Under:Fashion, 2018 Oscars, 90th Academy Awards, Best Dressed
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ ROBYN BECK/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) From violet to metallic, the stars pulled out all the stops on the 90th Academy Award Red Carpet. Sometimes, stars strive for timeless and simple looks, but this year was all about being bold. Check out some of the best dressed stars below!

Armie Hammer 

00 story armie1 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Frazier Hamson/ Staff

Gal Gadot 

gal1 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ WireImage

Jennifer Garner 

jennifer g1 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence 

jlaw1 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ WireImage

Nicole Kidman 

hbz the list best dressed oscars nicole kidman 15202150491 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ WireImage

Sandra Bullock

bullock1 2018 Oscars Red Carpet: Best Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Steve Granitz/ WireImage

Are we missing a must-see look? Who made your best-dressed list? Sound off in the comments!

