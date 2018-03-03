Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Iuliia Isaieva

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — From bubblegum pink to fire engine red, celebrities have been going bold with their hair color. We’ve seen stars rock rainbow hues before, but this trend is making a comeback in 2018. Check out the famous A-listers who are partaking in the vibrant hair trend below!

Kim Kardashian is no longer a blond! The mogul unleashed a new pink ‘do on Feb. 25.

Nobody ever knows what color Bella Thorne is going to go! However, it looks like she’s feeling shades of red this month.

Katy Perry made a tour announcement on Twitter, and she was rocking a pastel pink pixie!

🇰🇷SEOUL🇰🇷 Your tickets to Witness: The Tour are on sale now! Can’t wait to 👁 U all (and Seoul!) for the first time! https://t.co/UDpAuCJ19Q pic.twitter.com/biNxkNiHir — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 20, 2018

There you have it — some of the stars who went colorful in 2018! We want to hear from you! What do you think of this trend? Weigh in below!