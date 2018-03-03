Photo Credit: Getty Images/ CBS Photo Archive / Contributor

By Dani Nick



Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, host James Corden channeled his inner Elton John during the “James That Tune” segment.

The premise of “James That Tune” is simple: Corden, who is not a musician, plays songs on a keyboard, and the guests on the show have to guess the tune. Elton John and Sharon Stone were the lucky guests who had to endure Corden’s hysterical renditions of John’s classics. Check out a sneak peak below!

TONIGHT: Can @eltonofficial and @sharonstone figure out what classic Elton John song @JKCorden is attempting to play? pic.twitter.com/d1Vtdt8aqB — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) March 1, 2018

Corden gave it his all, playing “Tiny Dancer,” “Can You Feel The Love Tonight,” and “Crocodile Rock.” John had trouble guessing the first two songs, but he got “Crocodile Rock” almost immediately! Perhaps the hot pink boa and sunglasses Corden put on before playing the classic did the trick.

To watch Corden’s hilarious performance, click here!