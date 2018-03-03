Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — iZombie returned to The CW Philly on Monday night, and Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti was the star of the show. Season three left viewers with a major cliffhanger: is Ravi a zombie? The premiere answered that question, but Ravi’s fate isn’t exactly clear-cut. Warning: spoilers to follow.

In short, Ravi is a zombie, but only for a few days each month. Liv calls it his “time of the month.” He certainly commanded viewers’ attention during the premiere, especially when he began eating brains in the middle of an autopsy. Oh, and they weren’t just any brains, they were the brains of a nudist. So, later in the episode, Ravi bared it all.

What did you think of the episode? Who’s excited for the rest of the season? Sound off in the comments!

iZombie airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.