Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Scacciamosche

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Every year, in early March, people flock to McDonald’s for the restaurant’s famous Shamrock Shake. The mint-flavored shake, topped with whipped cream and a cherry, is just what people need to get in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

However, you don’t have to anxiously wait for the seasonal item to be added to the menu. Instead, try making a homemade Shamrock Shake. Check out the simple recipe, courtesy of Mom Endeavors, below!

Homemade Shamrock Shake

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup Milk

2 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream

Green Food Coloring

Mint Extract

Whipped Cream

Air Heads Rainbow Candy (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Place milk, ice cream, 5-7 drops food coloring, and about ½ teaspoon mint extract into a blender. Mix until you have your desired consistency. Pour contents into glasses and top with whipped cream and a rainbow candy or two!

Credit: Mom Endeavors

Will you be trying out this recipe? If so, let us know what you think of your homemade Shamrock Shake!