By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Getting ready in the morning can be a lengthy process, and let’s face it, nobody has time for that. Fortunately, Buzzfeed and Birchbox partnered up and found tons of life-changing beauty hacks, and we thought they were too good not to share! Keep reading for a few of their helpful tips!

LIPS

You don’t need lip injections, or even a special lip-plumping gloss, to get get a fuller look!

TIP: Mix a little peppermint oil into your lip gloss to give your lips a plumping boost.

FACE

Don’t you hate it when you buy the wrong shade of foundation? Don’t throw it out!

TIP: If you accidentally purchase a foundation that’s too dark, adding a bit of moisturizer to your mix can help lighten it.

EYES

If your mascara is getting clumpy, don’t toss it. You might be able to bring it back to life!

TIP:If you want to make your flaky, clumpy mascara last longer, mix a little contact solution in.

You don’t need falsies to get a thick, full set of lashes!

TIP: If you want longer lashes without extensions, add baby powder to your lash routine.

HAIR

Bobby pins aren’t always enough to tame pesky flyaways. Luckily, there’s another solution!

TIP: Tame annoying flyaways with a little bit of hairspray on an old toothbrush.

