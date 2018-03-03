Filed Under:DIY, Beauty Tips, DIY beauty secrets, Features, Beauty Hacks
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Klaus Vedfelt

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Getting ready in the morning can be a lengthy process, and let’s face it, nobody has time for that. Fortunately, Buzzfeed and Birchbox partnered up and found tons of life-changing beauty hacks, and we thought they were too good not to share! Keep reading for a few of their helpful tips!

LIPS

lips 5 Clever Beauty Hacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ SPL IMAGES

You don’t need lip injections, or even a special lip-plumping gloss, to get get a fuller look!

TIP: Mix a little peppermint oil into your lip gloss to give your lips a plumping boost.

FACE

foundation 5 Clever Beauty Hacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Kryssia Campos

Don’t you hate it when you buy the wrong shade of foundation? Don’t throw it out! 

TIP: If you accidentally purchase a foundation that’s too dark, adding a bit of moisturizer to your mix can help lighten it.

EYES

mascara 5 Clever Beauty Hacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Image Source

If your mascara is getting clumpy, don’t toss it. You might be able to bring it back to life!

TIP:If you want to make your flaky, clumpy mascara last longer, mix a little contact solution in.

eye 5 Clever Beauty Hacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ SPL IMAGES

You don’t need falsies to get a thick, full set of lashes!

TIP: If you want longer lashes without extensions, add baby powder to your lash routine.

HAIR

hair 5 Clever Beauty Hacks

Photo Credit: Getty Images/ BJI/Blue Jean Images

Bobby pins aren’t always enough to tame pesky flyaways. Luckily, there’s another solution!

TIP: Tame annoying flyaways with a little bit of hairspray on an old toothbrush.

What do you think of these beauty hacks? If you try any of them, share photos with us on Facebook or Twitter!

