Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The premiere of Life Sentence is around the corner. CBS San Francisco reporter Roqui Theus had the chance to sit down with Lucy Hale, the leading star in the new CW series, to get the scoop.

After diving into the storyline, Theus was curious to learn about the kind of relationships that the Life Sentence stars have off-camera. According to Hale, working with her co-workers has been “like a dream.”

In particular, Hale has developed a great friendship with Elliott Knight, who plays her husband in the show.

“We’re the best of friends now, and its just those moments you see with us– laughing or whatever it is — it’s so real. It is acting, but I adore him so much that it’s become like real life,” Hale explained.

Check out the full interview below!

Who’s excited for the premiere of Life Sentence? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to The CW Philly on Wednesday, March 7 at 9 p.m. for the premiere of Life Sentence!