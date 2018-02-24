Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — All aboard the Mystery Machine, Sam and Dean! A Supernatural/ Scooby-Doo crossover is coming to The CW. The episode, “Scoobynatural,” will air on Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m. However, if you’re in Los Angeles, you might be able to see the crossover sooner.

According to Entertainment Weekly, there will be a special screening of “Scoobynatural” on Tuesday, March 20 at The 35th Annual PalyFest. You can snag your tickets here!

While official details about the episode have not been announced, EW did have the chance to chat with Supernatural’s co-showrunner Andrew Dabb.

“It’s more adult than your average episode of Scooby-Doo,” Dabb said.

Who’s excited to see these two fantasy worlds collide? Sound off in the comments!

Tune in to The CW Philly on Thursday, March 29 at 8 p.m. for the premiere of “Scoobynatural.”