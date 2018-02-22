By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — The Flash’s Jesse Quick (Violett Beane) will be visiting Kid Flash in an upcoming episode of Legends of Tomorrow. Unlike her co-star, Keiynan Lonsdale, Beane will not be joining the cast as a series regular.

According to an Entertainment Weekly report, the episode is called “Necromancing the Stone,” but details have not been announced. However, based on Jesse and Wally’s romantic past, we’re thinking we can expect some drama.

In addition to her appearance in Legends of Tomorrow, Beane is also returning to The Flash on March 6. In the episode, she’ll be joining forces with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Jay Garrick (‎John Wesley Shipp) to save Central City from a nuclear bomb.

Catch Legends of Tomorrow Mondays at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly. The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m.