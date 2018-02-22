Photo Credit: The CW

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — For the first time in The Flash history, viewers will get to see Iris West (Candice Patton) as a superhero. In an upcoming episode, Iris temporarily gets Barry’s superpowers. The episode, entitled “Run, Iris, Run,” will air on March 13.

Last month, in an interview with E! News, Patton discussed what it’s like to play Iris and hinted at this special episode.

“I think it’s important that the leading lady of ‘The Flash’ not always be captured, and I think it’s important to see her be the hero of her own story,” Patton said. “A lot of times she takes the reigns in trying to protect herself and to protect others and I think that’s what makes Iris so special. And we’ll see even more of that later in the season how Iris steps up and becomes a superhero to the team in her own way.”

All new episodes of The Flash return to The CW Philly on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.