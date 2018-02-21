By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Lucy Hale and Riley Smith, stars of the new CW series Life Sentence, have hit it off. On Valentine’s Day, the two were seen sharing a kiss in Los Angeles. E! News shared the exclusive photo; click here to see it!

In the show, Hale plays the protagonist Stella Abbott, while Smith plays the role of Dr. Will Grant. According to IMDb, “when Stella finds out her terminal cancer is cured, she must learn to live with all the choices she made when deciding to live like she was dying.”

Who’s excited to see Hale and Smith’s on-screen relationship? Will their PDA stay behind the scenes? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Catch the premiere of Life Sentence on Wednesday, March 7 on The CW Philly.