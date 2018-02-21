By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — On Monday, Feb. 19, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes took to Instagram to announce that she is done with dieting.

Mendes began her sincere message with a question: “When did being thin become more important than being healthy?”

She went on to discuss her obsession with being thin and her goal to begin a new, healthy lifestyle.

Check out her post below.

Mendes concluded her message by encouraging others to share their unique stories.

The #donewithdieting movement was created by Project HEAL, “the leading non-profit in the US delivering prevention, treatment financing, and recovery support for people suffering from eating disorders.”

