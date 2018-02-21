Photo Credit: Getty Images/ CBS Photo Archive/ Contributor

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — In March, The Big Bang Theory’s Leonard and Sheldon are going to lose it. According to Entertainment Weekly, Bill Gates will play himself in an upcoming episode. This is no “Bazinga!”

The description of the episode mirrors the Big Bang humor fans love.

“Penny (Kaley Cuoco) hosts Gates at her work. Naturally, the guys will do everything in their power to meet him,” EW reported.

In past seasons, other notable stars have played themselves on the show including Bill Nye, Carrie Fisher, and Steve Wozniak.

All new episodes of The Big Bang Theory return to CBS3 on Thursday, March 1 at 8 p.m.