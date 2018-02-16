By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow returned to The CW on Monday night with a bang. If you didn’t watch already, you might want to stop reading now to avoid spoilers. If you’re all caught up, keep reading for some major scoop!

Entertainment Weekly talked with the show’s executive producer, Marc Guggenheim, to find out more about the passionate moment between Sara and Constantine. Just to recap, the two had lots of sexual tension between them and were trapped in 1969. So, considering the circumstances, a hookup seemed inevitable.

“It was simply something that had to be done,” Guggenheim explained. “I mean, literally I said in the room, ‘If we’re having Constantine on the show, he and Sara have to sleep together.’ I very rarely lay down directives, but for me that was non-negotiable.”

Despite the steamy scene, the romance is temporary, as Constantine won’t remain on the show as a regular. However, we’re thinking Sara will continue to pursue Time Bureau Agent Ava Sharpe.

“There’s a one-two punch really in terms of people telling Sara to get her head out of her a— as far as Ava’s concerned. And I’d just say that [episodes 10 and 11] kind of turn her,” Guggenheim said.

So, are you team Constantine or team Ava?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on The CW Philly.