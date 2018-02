Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Westend61

By Dani Nick

Philadelphia (CW Philly) — Sunglasses come in all shapes and sizes, and it can be difficult to find the right fit for your face. In the 90s, people rocked small, wire frames with tinted lenses. Later, in the 2000s, people emulated the style of Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian with big, bug eye glasses. In 2018, you’ll see a lot of old trends make a comeback. Check out this year’s popular styles below, and vote for your favorite!